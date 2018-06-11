Soorma Trailer: We Saw It & OH MY Diljit Dosanjh, It’s Filled With GOOSEMBUMPS!

Soorma trailer along with Dhadak and Vishwaroopam 2 is set to release today. Though the makers said that the trailer would be released at 1pm, someone from their uploading team mistakenly made it live few minutes back. We were lucky to watch it before it was taken down & we must say OH MY Diljit Dosanjh!

The trailer stars with the childhood portions of Sandeep Singh and how he never had any intention of becoming a hockey player. The trailer starts with the voice-over of Diljit Dosanjh who’s playing Sandeep Singh in the film. He says “Bachpan se meri aur Hockey ki kabhi bani hi nahi.” He clashes with Preet played by Taapsee Pannu which in a kind inspires him to start playing hockey and score a goal for the country.

The trailer indicated how this is not your run-of-the-mill biopic, it’s not just about glorifying someone’s life it’s about a comeback that India witnessed. The first minute of the trailer shows Sandeep Singh’s entry in Hockey. A training montage and how Sandeep gets provoked to start playing Hockey. It’s all goals for Sandeep Singh when he is asked to bring the gold medal home in the Hockey World Cup.

The trailer proceeds with the captions, “On 22nd August 2006 India lost a champion” when Sandeep Singh gets accidentally shot by a RPF jawan in a train. He was forgotten by his country and abandoned by his love but when a champion died, a legend was born – this is what Soorma is all about.

Soorma, a biopic on the former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh, is directed by Shaad Ali, who has also helmed hit films like Saathiya and Bunty Aur Babli.

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh as Singh. It also features actor Angad Bedi as Bikramjeet, who himself will be seen doing a cameo appearance as a member of the Pakistani hockey team.

The film is slated to release on June 29.