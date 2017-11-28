Soorma First Look Starring Diljit Dosanjh Is Full Of Passion & Inspiration

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to star in a biopic set on the legendary hockey player – Sandeep Singh’s life. The makers after releasing a teaser poster have released the main poster today revealing the title of the film.

Sandeep Singh, ex-captain of Indian National Hockey Team, has featured as a full back and penality corner specialist for the team. Also known as drag-flicker he is famous with the name of Flicker Singh. In 2006, Singh was hit in an accidental gunshot in Shatabadi train. He was paralysed and for 2 years he was on a wheel chair.

Soorma is the inspirational journey of this player and it will be interesting to see Diljit Dosanjh portraying the lead role. The phase of Sandeep getting himself back on the track after the serious injury would be a treat to watch on screen.

The movie will also star Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi. Taapsee has already started shooting for her part in the film. “I was really looking forward to joining this film as sports is an important part of my life. Shooting at one of my most favourite places in India, Punjab…. With a few days of hockey sessions already completed and many more to come, I am looking forward to playing on my home ground,” Taapsee said in a statement.

The biopic is a love story revolving around Taapsee and Diljit, where both are playing the role of hockey players. Soorma is directed by Shaad Ali who previously has directed film like Bunty Aur Babli and Saathiya. It is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh and is slated to release on 29th June 2018.

