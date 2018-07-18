Soorma Box Office Day 5: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Hangs On Reasonably Well!

Soorma was the immediate notable release after the Sanju storm at the box office. Yes, many trade pundits didn’t expect Sanju to be as big as it has become but it was sure it’ll eat up the business of nearing releases. Soorma has faced its fate and Dhadak is all set to release this week.

Soorma collected 1.94 crores and though it is hanging on reasonably well, the collections are still not the kind that would warrant a big hold in the second week. The film’s total currently stands at 17.79 crores which means its first week total would be lesser than Diljit Dosanjh’s Phillauri. That film had brought in 22.68 crore in its first week and Soorma may fall short by around 1 crore.

Taapsee Pannu held a special screening of Soorma for the cast and crew of her upcoming film Badla in Scotland.

“I have been in Scotland since June shooting for Badla and hence couldn’t be there in Mumbai to feel the buzz around Soorma. I decided to do a screening here in Scotland for my team so we all could have a nice breather in between our work and I shall know audience reaction first-hand,” Taapsee said in a statement.

Taapsee plays Harpreet in the film, a Shaad Ali directorial about the life of hockey legend Sandeep Singh. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi.

“It was a very heartwarming experience to see the entire crew turn up and they all were very appreciative of the film. It helped me believe the reactions I’m getting on my social media as well,” she added.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources