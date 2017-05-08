Actor Sooraj Pancholi who debuted with Salman Khan’s production ‘Hero‘ says that he was not good enough in studies but was very good at sports.

“I have been into sports since my childhood. I wasn’t that good in studying but in sports, I have always been ahead. Whether it’s football, sprinting, cricket or any other game. I feel sports is something that every child and youngster should participate in because at the end playing a sport can support us in keeping our mind and body fit,” said Sooraj at the launch of the 1st edition of Super Soccer Tournament in Mumbai on Sunday.

Talking about the initiative, he said, “Super Soccer Tournament is actually a charitable cause. It is about children who play football but not fortunate to take this sport financially. Through this initiative, we are helping them in promoting younger children to play football and want them to play for our country because we have been playing a lot of cricket everywhere. So it is our effort to promote football in the same manner.”

When asked about his upcoming movies, he said, “I have been preparing for it and we will start the shoot in coming few days.”

Sooraj Pancholi made his debut in “Hero” along with Athiya Shetty. Now, he will be seen in Farook Kabir’s tentatively titled “Hafiz“, which will go on the floors next month and he is also working in Remo D’Souza’s action-comedy film with Ajay Devgn.

Sooraj Pancholi has ventured into the hospitality business by opening a health café in Mumbai in partnership with his sister Sana, who already owns a fine dining restaurant in Goa.

“A major part of fitness is what you put into your body and I see massive potential in this. Whenever I travel abroad, I always seek out and visit health cafés, something we don’t have enough of, here,” Sooraj said in a statement.

The actor says he is currently working on a fitness application in collaboration with his trainer. “I always wanted to do something in the health food space,” Sooraj added.

“We will offer a variety of healthy foods like salads, smoothies, wheat-based pancakes and healthy desserts. We plan to tentatively start off by year-end or in early 2018,” he said.