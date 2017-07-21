Besides being a talented actor, Sooraj Pancholi is also known for his dancing prowess. It’s learned that the actor will be learning seven different forms of dancing for a particular song in his next project, which is helmed by Prabhudheva.

The film is reported to be a comedy and will be produced by T-Series. Although Sooraj got to display his acting skills in Hero, this time, he will get to tickle the audience’s funny bone as well. The film with Prabhu goes on floors this September.

A source informed, “Sooraj loves dancing and is also keen on exploring new dance styles. For the song, the actor is learning seven different forms such as hip-hop, street style, tap dance and freehand Bollywood style, to name a few. Sooraj will start shooting for the film in September but has already started training for the same. He dedicates six to seven hours every day and is being trained by a well-known choreographer. Being a diehard fan of Prabhudheva, the actor is looking forward to working with him.”

Sooraj said, “I will get to learn a lot about dance and it will also help me to be a better performer. I will be learning few different styles of dance for a song in the movie. I am excited and already having fun learning these styles. I personally love dancing and glad my next movie has a lot of it. I am also looking forward to working with Prabhudheva sir because I will learn so much from him.”

Hero which was directed by Nikhil Advani is a remake of veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s directed 1983 film of the same name, which starred Jackie Shroff. Hero didn’t work and the actor was still picking and choosing the best scripts from whatever he was being offered. Among the ones that he liked but didn’t take off, included a film with Remo D Souza starring Ajay Devgn. And then there is also Haifz which goes on floors this Eid, which too isn’t confirmed.

Before making his Bollywood debut the actor made headlines with the Jiah Khan’s murder case. The actor was dating Jiah Khan for a long time and after the actress committed suicide, she left a note hinting towards Sooraj. The actor was not held guilty regarding the same.