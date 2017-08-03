Sooraj Pancholi: I can try making a short film with five people maybe!

Before making his acting debut with Hero, Sooraj Pancholi has assisted filmmakers including Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Kabir Khan. While actors usually have a penchant for filmmaking, Sooraj has no plans of becoming a director.

The handsome hunk will be next seen in an action comedy, helmed by Prabhu Dheva. Considering that the choreographer-actor-director has successfully juggled acting and direction, Sooraj was asked whether he would like to do the same in future.

Sooraj explains, “Even though people say I have a lot of patience, I don’t think I can ever become a director. It’s a one-man show. He has to keep the set in order every single day for weeks and months. I have seen Sanjay sir (Leela Bhansali) and Kabir sir (Khan) doing that from close quarters. After the lunch break, people just become lethargic. The entire set feels sleepy and tired.”

“The director is one man who has to push everyone all the time. I can’t take that burden on my shoulders. I don’t think I can manage so many people. . . Some 200 at a time. I can try making a short film with five people maybe,” he adds.

Sooraj got to display his acting skills in Hero, this time, he will get to tickle the audience’s funny bone as well. The film with Prabhu goes on floors this September.

Before making his Bollywood debut the actor made headlines with the Jiah Khan’s murder case. The actor was dating Jiah Khan for a long time and after the actress committed suicide, she left a note hinting towards Sooraj. The actor was not held guilty regarding the same.