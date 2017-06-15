Sooraj Pancholi was last seen with Athiya Shetty in the star-kids’ Bollywood debut Hero. Now the actor has signed his second Hindi film to be directed by Prabhudeva. An action comedy which is a remake of a South film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar & Prashant Gunjalkar.

Sooraj on Thursday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph with Prabhudheva and producer Bhushan Kumar. “Yes it is official! Can’t wait to work with you Prabhudheva sir…I have grown up watching you! Thank you for all the inspiration. T-Series,” Sooraj captioned the image.

The film is reported to be a comedy and will be produced by T-Series. Although Sooraj got to display his action skills in Hero, this time, he will get to tickle the audience’s funny bone as well. The film with Prabhu goes on floors this September.

Hero which was directed by Nikhil Advani is a remake of veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s directed 1983 film of the same name, which starred Jackie Shroff. Hero didn’t work and the actor was still picking and choosing the best scripts from whatever he was being offered. Among the ones that he liked but didn’t take off, included a film with Remo D Souza starring Ajay Devgn. And then there is also Haifz which goes on floors this Eid, which too isn’t confirmed.

Before making his Bollywood debut the actor made headlines with the Jiah Khan’s murder case. The actor was dating Jiah Khan for a long time and after the actress committed suicide, she left a note hinting towards Sooraj. The actor was not held guilty regarding the same.