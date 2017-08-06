Sonu Sood Will Now Be A Part Of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika

The cast of Manikarnika – Queen of Jhansi is getting bigger and better with every update we get. Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the titular role, whereas Ankita Lokhande will play Jhalkari Bai, the one who used to disguise and shield Rani Laxmi Bai and Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope.

The latest one to join the cast of this warrior drama happens to be actor Sonu Sood. According to reports, The fitness freak actor will play the character of Sadashiv in the historical drama and the actor has already begun his preparation for the film.

Sonu Sood was last seen in Tutak Tutak Tutiya and Kung Fu Yoga. Given that Sonu Sood has done a historical period drama like Jodha Akbar in the past, it would be interesting to see him in that genre yet again. A source close to the actor informed,”Sonu will essay the role of a warrior, Sadashiv in the historical drama, alongside Kangana Ranaut. The versatile actor has already begun his prep for the film being directed by Krish.”

Sonu who is extremely excited for the role also gave a statement, “It is challenging to play a real life character because you know that it existed in the history and you have certain parameters to follow and stay within. I’m sure when you’re working with a brilliant director like Krish, a huge ensemble, and a brilliant technical team, there is no way to go wrong. So we are all on our toes to give our best.”

Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, written by Bahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, also stars Ankita Lokhande, Suresh Oberoi in pivotal roles and is slated to release on April 27. Kangana’s Manikarnika looks interesting and we hope it gathers a lot of attention too.

On the work front, Sonu Sood has been reportedly roped in for J P Dutta’s war drama Paltan which also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Rampal, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Pulkit Samrat among others and is based on the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war.

While Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon which released in February this year which tanked miserably at the box office. Manikarnika is slated to release on 27th April 2018.