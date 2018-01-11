Sonu Sood & Arjun Rampal To Work Together For Sarvggun Sampanna

Actors Sonu Sood and Arjun Rampal have joined hands to work on a comedy film titled Sarvggun Sampanna, which is set in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The movie, directed by Karan Kashyap, will feature Sonu and Arjun in the lead. Kashyap has served as an assistant on films like Bunty Aur Babli, Chak De! India and Raavan, a statement said.

Sonu, who is also producing the film, had visited Farrukhabad, which is near Lucknow, to inaugurate a gym dedicated to his late mother Saroj Sood. During the trip, he also decided to do a recce of the city and nearby places with the film’s director.

Trending

“When I was shooting for my first film, all my co-actors would tell me that I was headed in that direction but I never thought it would happen. But I learnt the craft in the course of the 70-80 films I have done across languages and realised that producing films would allow me to tell stories of my choice,” Sonu said.

He feels it is easy to act in and produce a film simultaneously. “That lets you understand the script and the role well and helps design the film accordingly.”

Sonu had bonded with Arjun over fitness while shooting for J.P. Dutta’s Paltan in Ladakh. Produced by JP Films and directed by Dutta, Paltan is scheduled for a summer 2018 release.