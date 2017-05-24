Sonu Nigam quits Twitter after Abhijeet’s account suspended

Popular singer Sonu Nigam on Wednesday quit Twitter, urging all “logical and sensible patriots” to do the same after singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s account on the micro-blogging site was suspended for posting offensive tweets.

“I quit Twitter today in defiance of this one sided sham,” Nigam tweeted.

“One could disagree with Abhijeetda’s language but isn’t Shehla’s accusation that BJP has a sex racket, provocation enough to supporters?”

“If his account is deleted, why not her? And the other morons who hurl… abuses to every achiever?” he questioned.

In a series of 24 posts, Nigam opened up about various remarks made by people on Twitter, including veteran actor-BJP MP Paresh Rawal’s controversial comments on author Arundhati Roy.

Trending:

Twitter on Tuesday suspended the account of Abhijeet over sexist and offensive remarks, which stirred up a storm online.

In a series of tweets, Abhijeet abused some women users, particularly JNU student-activist Shehla Rashid, following which Twitter took the action.

When Shehla openly discussed sex scandals involving BJP leaders, she was “abused by Abhijeet and hundreds of Sanghi trolls”.

In reply to her statement, Abhijeet posted an offensive tweet about Shehla.

Nigam, who was earlier in the news for demanding a ban on loudspeakers during azaan, wrote, “I have no religion. I follow my own religion, choosing the best from everywhere. Those who understand, know; those who don’t, my condolences.”

Singer Armaan Malik too took to Twitter saying, “I really love twitter & my fans who’ve been here from the start..but I just don’t like the hostile atmosphere on twitter anymore.”

Ravindra Jadeja tweeted, “Maybe They Don’t Ban Pakistani Handles & Handlers Coz They’re Scared, They Might Peacefully Bomb Their Headquarters.”