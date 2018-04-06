Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Star Kartik Aaryan: “Will Try To Do At Least 2 Films In A Year”

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is enjoying the success of his latest release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, says he will now try and do at least two films a year.

Kartik inaugurated a roller-coaster ride with augmented reality VR headgear at the Essel World amusement park here on Thursday.

The actor has done six films in a career spanning over seven years. Asked why he has kept low frequency of appearing on-screen and if he will continue doing that, Kartik said: “Actually, I kept my frequency very low when it came to featuring in a movie. But from now, I will try to increase that frequency and do more films.”

“It was conscious decision from my side. I think I am able to concentrate more when I do one film at one time but now onwards, I will try to do at least two films in a year.”

Kartik has managed to grab a lot of attention with his latest hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and he has found a fan in Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinky Roshan.

“I am very happy with the kind of appreciation and compliments which I am still getting for the film and getting praise from Hrithik Roshan’s mother is a big thing and a compliment for me.”