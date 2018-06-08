Sonam On Veere Di Wedding Success: “Couldn’t Have Asked For More”

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who will turn a year older on Saturday, says that box-office numbers of her current film “Veere Di Wedding” has gone beyond expectation.

“I couldn’t have asked for more,” she says as the praise pours in.

“I mean, the numbers have gone beyond all expectations. Right? And it’s very reassuring,” added Sonam.

Not that she is a stranger to scoring as a Female Hero.

“‘Neerja‘ was a turning point in my career. The numbers it did at the box office gave me a lot of confidence and also made a difference to the way female-centric films are perceived by the film trade,” she said.

Comparisons with Alia Bhatt starrer “Raazi“, the other successful heroine-oriented film of the season, are inevitable but Sonam says her “Veere Di Wedding” has a long way to go.

“I haven’t seen ‘Raazi’. But I am only hearing good things about it. It has already done a business of Rs. 100 crores. Our ‘Veere Di Wedding‘ isn’t there yet. But I hope it would be,” she said.

She also hopes to keep up her friendship with her ‘Veeres’ Swara Bhaskar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania, who played leading roles in the film.

“Swara and I have been friends for five years. Working together in this film has only made us closer. Bebo(Kareena)’s family and my family have known each other for decades. I’ve grown up idolizing Bebo. Now after ‘Veere Di Wedding’ she is a dear friend…Shikha Talsania is someone I came to know while doing this film. I’ve grown fond of her too…So yeah , I do hope to keep connecting with them,” says Sonam.

She admits she is very adept at keeping up with friends even after marriage.

“My life has never been about just movies. I have always given equal priority to my social commitments. Nothing changes after marriage. I will work just as much as before. And my friends will remain in my life. Why are we even discussing this,” she said.

She also refuses to discuss the controversies regarding Swara’s self-sex sequence in “Veere Di Wedding” or the trolls regarding her colourful language.

“I don’t want to dignify the hate-mongers’ quibbling by reacting to it. I’d rather focus on the far bigger number of people who love our film,” she said.

After a break Sonam will return to continue shooting for the Vidhu Vinod Chopra helmed “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga” where she shares screen space for the first time with her father Anil Kapoor.

“What is it like? What do you think it is like? When we are on camera my father is fiercely competitive. When it comes to on-screen enthusiasm I can’t compete with him. I don’t want to,” said Sonam.