Actor Abhay Deol took everyone by surprise yesterday when he posted pictures of A-lister Bollywood celebrities who have at some point or the other endorsed fairness creams. Deol posted pictures of these commercials and gave out a strong message stating that it is completely wrong and celebs should not influence such ideas as they pose a harm to the society.

He said, “There’s a lot more of these campaigns that are blatantly, and sometimes subtly, selling you the idea that whiter skin is better than darker skin. No one at the top of their game in any field is going to tell you that it is demeaning, false, and racist.”

“You have to see that for yourself. You have to stop buying into the idea that a particular shade is better than others,” he pointed out.

While nobody chose to respond to his action, it was his Aisha co-star, Sonam Kapoor who posted a tweet featuring Abhay’s cousin, Esha Deol’s photo endorsing a fairness cream.

This picture was missed by Abhay in his post and sharing it, Sonam tweeted, “Thank you Abhay, I shot this campaign ten years ago and didn’t understand the ramifications. Thank You for bringing this to the forefront.”

To which Abhay replied, “More power to you @sonamakapoor maybe you can use your power as well to take this further than the forefront.”

What’s interesting is that while Sonam thought she is trolling Abhay, she herself got trolled thanks to his firm reply. Moreover, Sonam seemed to be so embarrassed of herself that she deleted all her tweets soon enough.

The whole debate started after a BJP leader called South Indians ‘black’ on national television.

BJP MP Tarun Vijay, who told Al Jazeera last week – “If we were racist, why would we have all the entire south… why do we live with them if we are racist? We have black people around us.”

Following the remarks, Abhay posted a series of fairness cream campaigns on Facebook on Wednesday.