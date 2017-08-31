Sonam Kapoor To Kick Off Veere Di Wedding Shoot Soon!

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who says she has had a creatively satisfying year so far, will start shooting for Veere Di Wedding in the capital city.

“Going to be leaving for Delhi today. So excited to start ‘Veere Di Wedding‘. Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rhea Kapoor, Shashank Ghosh,” Sonam tweeted on Thursday morning.

“This year has been amazing for me creatively. Working on PadMan, Sanjay Dutt biopic and now ending it with Veere Di Wedding. Can’t wait for you guys to see all these films! Lots of love to all who have supported me and have helped me through my journey,” she added.

The actress, whose performance in Neerja was widely applauded, is looking forward to a fruitful time in the future too.

“Next year is gonna be even more awesome with all these movies releasing and me starting some exciting new projects,” added Sonam Kapoor, who said she is obsessed with Jessica Biel’s The Sinner.

Her film Padman is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, a small town entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented cost-effective sanitary napkins to generate awareness in rural areas. If there is one actor who can attempt a film on such topic, it’s Akshay Kumar. He has turned the tables in his favour since his dull phase.