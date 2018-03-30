Sonam Kapoor To Begin The Prep For The Zoya Factor, Read On To Know How!

Sonam Kapoor will soon step into the shoes of Zoya Solanki, the much-loved character from Anuja Chauhan’s novel The Zoya Factor which will be adapted for the big screen.
The story revolves around Zoya Singh Solanki who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team at the Cricket World Cup.
Since Chauhan’s novels have been described as tailor-made for screen adaptations, Sonam who is a voracious reader herself will soon meet the author to better understand her character.
Says a source, “Sonam wants to well prepare for her role in the film, a rom-com that touches upon superstition and luck. She is keen on understanding the story and her character in detail from Anuja Chauhan. Since Chauhan has penned the book, Sonam thought it best to meet her and discuss the book as part of her prep.
Sonam says, “I’ve read the book and absolutely love it. Anuja Chauhan has lived with the character and the book for so long and knows it better than anyone else. I look forward to meeting her soon to discuss Zoya before we start shooting for the film.” The actress will soon be seen in Veere Di Wedding which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in lead roles.