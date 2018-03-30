Sonam Kapoor To Begin The Prep For The Zoya Factor, Read On To Know How!

Sonam Kapoor will soon step into the shoes of Zoya Solanki, the much-loved character from Anuja Chauhan’s novel The Zoya Factor which will be adapted for the big screen.

The story revolves around Zoya Singh Solanki who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team at the Cricket World Cup.

Sonam Kapoor to soon meet Anuja Chauhan as part of prep for 'The Zoya Factor' !
Since Chauhan’s novels have been described as tailor-made for screen adaptations, Sonam who is a voracious reader herself will soon meet the author to better understand her character.

