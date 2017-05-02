Actress Sonam Kapoor is on an all time career high. After becoming India’s fashion icon, the star kid soon floored the audiences with her acting prowess in the National award winning film Neerja.

Paparazzi snapped the gorgeous actress heading to the capital city at the airport and guess what? She was accompanied by a handsome lad along with her, who was none other than her rumored boyfriend Anand Ahuja. The duo were seen in color coordinated, sporting white and arriving together at the airport.

Previously, there were rumors of Sonam Kapoor’s engagement to Anand which was later put to rest.

Sonam was snapped wearing an all white dress and was also sporting glasses while her beau managed to keep it simple with a crisp white shirt.

Take a look at the pictures here:

The duo have been often spotted together on various family get togethers, functions and secret vacations.

What’s also been making these rumors strong is the fact that, Sonam and Anand are constantly seen commenting and liking each other’s posts on social media.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor recently started shooting for Akshay Kumar’s Padman and will be next seen in her sister, Rhea Kapoor’s production, Veere The Wedding which stars her along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar.

Recently, Sonam also spoke about her film choices and reacted to her National award win saying, “Asked if a National Award will open more doors for content-driven films for her, Sonam said: “I think I have been doing content-driven films for a couple of years right now, but obviously it (National Award) is an encouragement to doing more of them.”

In a few days, Sonam will be heading for the Cannes Film Festival 2017. She has been setting new standards in terms of fashion every year. We wonder which designer dress will she sport this time!