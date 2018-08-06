Wanted to make a movie that was inclusive, real: Sonam

Actress Sonam Kapoor has thanked music artiste Leo Kalyan for liking her latest film Veere Di Wedding. She said that the film’s team wanted to make a movie which was real and inclusive.

The British-Pakistani musician, who is gay, had tweeted: “Okay, so I thought ‘Veere Di Wedding‘ was the most progressive, well-rounded and three dimensional representation of both women and queer people that I have ever seen in mainstream Bollywood. Plus, it was classic feel-good vibes.”

To which, Sonam replied on Sunday: “I am so happy you feel that way Leo! We wanted to make a movie that was inclusive and real, thank you for your words.”

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding, a female buddy film, also stars Swara Bhasker, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania.

Veere Di Wedding centres around the wedding of a girl named Kalindi and her friends Avni, Sakshi and Meera.