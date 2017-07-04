Fashionista Sonam Kapoor has always turned heads at every red carpet event with her picture-prefect choice of outfits. She has been a trendsetter for many years now and never fails to impress her fans! The actress recently made her debut at the Paris Couture Week and we must say we can’t take our eyes off her.

The actress was the showstopper at Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo’s show. The Paris Couture Week 2017 kick-started this month. We must say, Sonam turned out to be a perfect muse for British designers, Ralph and Russo.

She was seen walking the ramp in a stunning white outfit by the designer. She walked on the ramp effortlessly with a dramatic long train behind. Her look was completed with heavy accessories like eye-catching big earrings and headgears.

Sonam opted for a less heavy look for the second appearance. The Neerja actress teamed the pink gown with a silver clutch – also from Ralph and Russo – and matching stilettos.

Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor who styled her, kept the make-up pretty much same as it was on the ramp with a blush of pink on the cheeks and lips. To keep the look simple and elegant the heavy and bejewelled headgear was removed. Her overall look was lighter, breezier.

On the work front Sonam Kapoor will soon be seen with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte in Padman. Apart from this, the actress will also share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar in Veerey The Wedding. The film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

Did you like Sonam Kapoor’s angelic avatar? Let us know in the comment section below!