Sonam Kapoor has always turned heads at every event with her choice of outfits and the designers. The actress is recently attending the Cannes festival and she is rocking every avatar like a boss.

The actress attended the event for 2 days and as usual, we couldn’t take our eyes off her. On the first day of Cannes, the actress had three stunning outfits to flaunt.

The first outfit opted by this beauty was of designers Mriga Kapadiya and Amrit Kumar. She dazzled in a unicorn-hued prismatic sari. She made desi look sexy!

Later, the actress wore a simple white gown with a plunging neckline and deep back which she paired with a custom kaftan with waves on it by designer duo Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla. To complete her sexy look Sonam paired it with minimalistic jewellery by Noor Fares.

She looked every bit a sea princess basking under the bright sun!

At the Cannes red carpet, the actress stole the show in a rose gold figure-hugging Elie Saab gown and big diamond danglers custom-made by Kalyan Jewellers completed her look.

After her glamorous appearance on the red carpet on Day 5, Sonam Kapoor decided to go chic with her outfit. The fashionista was seen soaking in the beauty of Cannes in an Anamika Khanna ensemble.

The ensemble consisted of a pair of mustard yellow, wide-legged pants and a bralette-style blouse with delicate floral embroidery all over it. Her red cape and a stylish red headscarf complemented her look.

For the daytime appearance, she picked a structured, one-shoulder outfit in soft mint green colour. This soothing number was designed by designer Masaba Gupta. The outfit was breezy and flowy. The couture was a mix of contemporary and desi with an oversized, draped ‘pallu’ and culotte-style pants.

And for her last day at the Cannes Festival red carpet run, the actress choose another Elie Saab outfit. To complete her sexy and elegant look, she added a belt to the shimmery golden gown and wore 42 karats Chopard diamonds.

This beauty will always ace her fashion game, every single time!

Go Girl!