Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: My Kids Will Have ‘Sonam Ahuja’ In Their Name!

What can be more rewarding for a woman than her children carrying her name. How we all women want our identity to retain, even after getting married and starting an altogether new life. Well, such is the wish of the newly married Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

After Sonam’s marriage with Anand Ahuja, the couple changed their Instagram names to Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja respectively. Though the couple have been stealing all the limelight with their cute moments, a lot of people criticized them for changing their names.

Recently, when Sonam was interacting with Firstpost, when she was asked about all this mayhem, she said, “Anand and I had a very long conversation you know, and we obviously want to have kids eventually, and he had this one friend who had a very long name, his mother’s name, father’s name, blah blah blah. I said, see anyways it’s a patriarchal concept, I have my father’s last name, I don’t have my mother’s name, and I want to be part of your family as well, and he wanted to be a part of mine. So first he said, shall I do Anand Ahuja Kapoor or Anand Kapoor Ahuja? And you do Sonam Kapoor Ahuja? I was like, that’s still my father’s name, no? How will my kids have my name in some way? Then he said, should I keep Sonam in the middle? So I said fine.”

“Now Sonam Kapoor Ahuja becomes very long, but in our passports, I’ll be Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and he will be Anand Sonam Ahuja. Which I think is amazing. Because I wanted to have the same name as my child and I wanted my child to have my name as well. For now this was the best compromise we could come with, Anna, where our child has both our names which has nothing to do with my father, but I still have my father’s name because I love him and my progressive thoughts come from him, but I also wanted my husband’s name and he wanted my name.”

When asked about children and the name they will be carrying, she said, “Yes. I don’t know if that makes any sense to you, but we really thought about it. If and when we have children, that’s how it will be.”

Well, Sonam it totally makes sense and we can say that it is a well-planned decision.

Currently, Sonam is all delighted and stirred with the success of her latest release ‘Veere Di Wedding’, which is doing great at the box office.