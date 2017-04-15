Looking forward to Sonam receiving award from President: Anil Kapoor

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor says his daughter Sonam is very “fortunate” to have been chosen for a Special Mention at the 64th National Film Awards. And now the family is looking forward to the day when she will receive the honor from President Pranab Mukherjee next month.

Anil was present at the IIFA voting weekend here on Friday when he was asked about his sentiments on Sonam getting a National Award for her performance in Neerja.

He said: “I am very happy. I was discussing it with my family that she is so fortunate. In such a short span of time, at such a young age, with such a less number of films, she has got this recognition from the highest award in our country. Besides, the film has been loved by al

“All the departments of ‘Neerja‘ were excellent. But Sonam was Neerja and Neerja was Sonam. I am very happy that not just the film, but even Sonam has received a National Award. I am looking forward to the May 3 event when Sonam will be on dais receiving an award from the President of this country.”

Neerja was named the Best Hindi Film for the 64th National Awards.

Based on air hostess Neerja Bhanot, who displayed the utmost courage to deal with armed terrorists and sacrificed her life to save others, the film was appreciated for its performances by Sonam and Shabana Azmi, who played her mother on screen.

Anil has himself received two National Awards — one in the Best Actor category for “Pukar” and a Special Jury award as producer of “Gandhi, My Father“.

The actor was happy about being a part of the IIFA voting weekend, where film celebrities cast their vote for winners of the International Indian Film Academy Awards. This time, the gala will take place in New York.

“As far as my involvement is there, IIFA is like family as I have associated with it from many years. Being in New York, it involves high expectations, more hard work, large scale grandeur and much more.”