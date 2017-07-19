Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is currently in New York to shoot a special cameo in Sanjay Dutt Biopic is having a blast with co-star Sonam Kapoor on the sets.

Sonam Kapoor shared her selfie with Anushka on her Instagram account and captioned it, “If you are always trying to be normal, you’ll never know how amazing you can be.” – Maya Angelou #tobeingamazing @anushkasharma”

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who previously helmed blockbusters like PK, 3 Idiots, and Munnabhai series. The film also features Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. The film is set to hit the screens on 30th March 2018.

Post wrapping her shoot, Anushka will join Shah Rukh Khan for the promotions of Jab Harry Met Sejal. This rom com will release on 4th August.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently shooting for Pari along with Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee. The film is produced under her home production Clean Slate Films and is a mysterious love story. It is scheduled to hit the screens on 9th February 2018.

Trending :

Post this Anushka Sharma will start shooting for Sui Dhaaga along with Varun Dhawan. The film will be directed by Sharat Katariya, who previously helmed Dum Lagake Haisha. The film is scheduled to release during Gandhi Jayanti in 2018.

While Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in R. Balki’s Pad Man, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte in key roles. The film is produced by Twinkle Khanna and will hit the screens by the end of this year.

The actress will soon start the shooting for Shashanka Ghosh’s Veere Di Wedding. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in key roles.