“Sonali Bendre Is Stable”, Writes Husband Goldie Behl!

The industry along with her loved ones are still in shock and disheartened since they got the news of Sonali Bendre getting diagnosed with a high grade metastasis cancer. The actress is currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. Goldie Behl, Sonali’s husband took to Twitter to share about her health yesterday.

“Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali… she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively,” Goldie tweeted.

Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali… she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively.🙏 — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) August 2, 2018

Several actors from the industry also took to Twitter to show support when Sonali shared the news of cancer detection, wishing her a healthy recovery.

“Godspeed ,love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul!!!”, wrote filmmaker Karan Johan.

Sonali had also recently shared pictures of her hair getting chopped at a salon, sharing her experience with fans through his unfortunate journey. The pictures of her haircut had gone viral. Also, sister-in-law Srishti Arya opened up to SpotboyE about her health saying, “She is staying strong.” She had also earlier said, “Sonali will definitely prevail. She will be back. We are all very grateful for the outpouring of love.”

Sonali had also mentioned how her son Ranveer has been such a support and a source of inspiration. She posted on Instagram, “As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different. He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do!”

We hope Sonali wins the fight with the ugly C and comes back like a boss at the earliest. For now, the news of the actress being stable does give each one of us some relief!