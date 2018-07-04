Sonali Bendre Diagnosed With Cancer: Bollywood Celebrities Send Out Love And Prayers!

The news of actress Sonali Bendre suffering from “high-grade cancer” shocked one and all. Bollywood stars like Karan Johar, Divya Dutta and Arjun Kapoor came out to appreciate her will and determination to fight the disease, and hoped for her “speedy recovery”.

The actress on Wednesday took to Twitter and Instagram to reveal that she has been diagnosed with a “high-grade cancer” and she is undergoing treatment in New York.

“Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming,” she said, thanking her friends and family members for their support.

The news shocked stars, who took to Twitter to express their views. Here’s what the stars tweeted:

Karan Johar: Godspeed, love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul.

Godspeed ,love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul!!!❤❤❤ https://t.co/fvUOpD9ubW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 4, 2018

Divya Dutta: Dearest dearest one, remember you always with a girl wit so much strength and will power! Loads of prayers for you! Get well real soon! Big big hug.

Dearest dearest one, remember you always with a girl wit so much strength n will power!!!! Loads of prayers fr you!!! Get well real soon !!!! Big big hug https://t.co/SdkJL1N9jj — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) July 4, 2018

Riteish Deshmukh: Deeply saddened and shaken by this news. Praying for your speedy recovery and good health.

Deeply saddened & shaken by this news. Praying for your speedy recovery & good health @iamsonalibendre . 🙏🏽 @GOLDIEBEHL sending all the positivity & best wishes. https://t.co/vI537mH47j — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 4, 2018

Rajkummar Rao: Wishing you a speedy recovery ma’am. Sending you all my love and prayers.

Wishing you a speedy recovery ma’am. Sending you all my love and prayers. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) July 4, 2018

Arjun Kapoor: Fight that bastard Sonali don’t let it win.

Fight that bastard Sonali don’t let it win !!! https://t.co/MW8xFb8JTz — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 4, 2018

Neha Dhupia: This too shall pass … you are an incredible woman with immense strength … we send you all our love…. things are only going to get better.

This too shall pass … you are an incredible woman with immense strength … we send you all our love…. things are only going to get better . @iamsonalibendre https://t.co/toWRu9kExD — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 4, 2018

Madhur Bhandarkar: Dear Sonali, you are wonderful human being, I am sure you will fight all the odds and overcome this situation. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Praying for strength for you, Goldie Behl and your family.

Dear @iamsonalibendre you are wonderful human being, I am sure you will fight all the odds and overcome this situation. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Praying for strength for u @GOLDIEBEHL and ur family.🙏 https://t.co/KCao9AX9nq — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) July 4, 2018

Shruti Haasan: Sending you love and prayers

Sending you love and prayers — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) July 4, 2018

Vivek Anand Oberoi: You are one of the strongest women I know! I admire and respect how you always stood your ground in the face of adversity…and won! A wonder woman who does it all — actor, author, mom, wife! An inspiration to so many. Cancer will surely lose this fight! Our love and prayers are with you always.

You are one of the strongest women I know! I admire &respect how u always stood ur ground in the face of adversity…and won! A WonderWoman who does it all-actor,author,mom,wife! An inspiration 2so many!Cancer will surely lose this fight! Our Love & Prayers are with u always! https://t.co/EPtrOsH0Xa — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 4, 2018

Aftab Shivdasani: Dear Sonali, sending you lots of positivity and prayers for this fight of yours. I salute your spirit and pray that all goes well… good willing all will be okay.

Dear Sonali, sending you lots of positivity and prayers for this fight of yours. I Salute your spirit and pray that all goes well.. good willing all will be okay. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/x90SaKyrhV — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) July 4, 2018

Omung Kumar: Sonali, you are a fighter and we all know that you will fight this and come back to us. Our interaction on shoot were full of fun and masti, comparing shoes… telling each othe”s lives stories… we miss that. Come back soon. We all are praying… sending all our wishes to you.