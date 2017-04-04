Summer is already here and we can’t help but get paranoid about how to beat the heat. What to wear is one of the biggest question you must be asking yourselves ladies and hence here is your fashion fix!

We know its hard to look ravishing in this summer heat and hence we take inspiration from one of the most stylish actresses in B-town, Sonakshi Sinha. The leggy las has been busy promoting her upcoming film Noor and we must say with her super stylish summer dressing, she is giving us some major fashion goals.

The actress has been sporting multiple summer styles which are quite varied from each other. She seems to have handpicked outfits from based on style and comfort.

Right from slip dresses to cotton dresses to shorts to sporty dresses she, seems to be experimenting with a wide range. Also, don’t forget how skillfully she upped the fashion game with her reflective sunglasses.

Looks like Sonakshi’s take on Summer dressing seems to be going casual. In Noor too, she will be seen sporting a rather casual look as a journalist with oversized glasses.

Sonakshi’s Summer Style Quotient Decoded:

Flowy Dresses

Comfy Shorts

Reflective Sunglasses

Casual Jackets/Shrugs

On the work front, Sonakshi is currently seen as a judge on dance reality TV show Nach Baliye 8.

Talking about her TV stint, she said,”I am looking forward to very amazing and big things in my life because for the first time I will be judging a dance reality show and experience some amazing performance of contestant couples. Personally, I really like talent shows involving singing and dancing, so I am very happy to be a part of ‘Nach Baliye'” Sonakshi said here on the set of reality show “Dil Hai Hindustani”.

Noor also stars Kannan Gill and Shibani Dandekar in lead roles. The film is based on Karachi You’re Killing Me by Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz and is slated to release on April 21st.