Sonakshi Sinha along with producers Bhushan Kumar and Vikram Malhotra and director Sunhil Sippy was snapped at the launch of the trailer of their upcoming film ‘Noor’ in which Sonakshi plays the titular role of Noor Roy Chaudhary, a journalist.

The trailer launch also attended by the supporting cast of the film which includes Kanan Gill, Shibani Dandekar, Smita Tambe and Manish Chaudhary.

Talking about working on the film, Sonakshi said, “Noor is really close to my heart. When the story was narrated to me, the script and the character strongly appealed to me and from the first day of shoot till now, it has been such a fun and amazing movie to be a part of. It feels great to start 2017 with Noor.”

Director Sunhil Sippy was all praises for Sonakshi and the rest of the cast and said, “Audiences will see Sonakshi in a completely different avatar. I can say without a doubt that this is her best work.”

Talking more about the film, producer Bhushan Kumar said,“Noor is Sonakshi’s best work so far. We are very proud of Noor. Sunhil has directed it beautifully and we are very excited to take it to the audiences.”

‘Noor’ is a slice of life drama based on a regular girl’s misadventures as she navigates her life through a big city.

‘Noor’ directed by Sunhil Sippy, and produced by T-Series and Abundantia releases on April 21st, 2017.