Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh have started shooting for Vashu Bhagnani’s next. Both the actors are currently in New York shooting the first leg of the film. This is the first time that Wizcraft is venturing into production with this film.

The film is a comedy one and features this duo for the first time on screen.

Commenting on being associated with the film Sonakshi said, “I’m excited to be a part of this project. We have started the shoot and its for the first time that I’m associated with Vashuji and Wizcraft for a film. Being India’s first stage reality film am equally nervous and thrilled at the same time. It’s extremely crazy and an out and out comedy I’m really looking forward to this laugh riot “

A source said, “They reached New York 4-5 days before and started shooting the 2nd day. And they will stay in New York for more 10-15 days. The shoot is happening all over New York.”

There are many American shows which are shot as plays in front of live audiences but are aired as television shows or series. So even with this film, it will be shot in a different way but will be shown as a full-length feature film.

On the work front, Sonakshi has a series of films lined up. She is a part of Abhay Chopra’s It Happened One Night. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra opposite Sonakshi and actors Rajkummar Rao and Akshaye Khanna in key roles. The film is a remake of Yash Chopra’s 1969 movie Ittefaq starring Rajesh Khanna in the lead.

Dabangg girl Sonakshi will also be a part of Dabangg 3. Apart from these two films, she will be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Namastey England and choreographer Bosco Martis’ directorial debut titled Circus.