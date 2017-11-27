Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh & Karan Johar’s Next Titled As Gadbad In New York?

Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh are coming together for the first time in Chakri Toleti’s next untitled project.

Though, the makers tentatively had planned the title, Golmaal In New York but then they later decided not to risk it. The case of copyright infringement issues might arise later.

Now according to DNA, sources say that the film can be called Gadbad In New York instead of Golmaal In New York. Apart from the copyright issue, sources say that there’s another reason why producer Vashu Bhagnani changed the title is because Karan Johar, who will be seen in a double role, will back out from the film. Karan made it clear that he wouldn’t agree to the title which might upset his good friend Rohit Shetty.

A source said, “Karan gave the makers an ultimatum. He made it clear that if they called the film Golmaal in New York, he wanted nothing to do with it. In fact, KJo said he wouldn’t even come on set because he respects Rohit and didn’t want to upset him at all. Of course, Bhagnani too saw reason in the whole Golmaal v/s Gadbad argument and on his own opted for Gadbad.”

Speaking about the film, the Akira actress said, “It is a comedy of errors. Sonakshi is fabulous and super fun to work with and so is Diljit. The film is about two common people entering the world of Bollywood. There are a lot of cameos.” Sonakshi, who has completed the film, said, “The film is a lot of fun. It’s releasing early next year. The title has not been finalised yet.”

