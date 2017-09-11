Actress Sonakshi Sinha has praised Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, terming her a woman of substance.

Priyanka, the goodwill ambassador for Unicef, is currently in Jordan to help children uprooted by the civil war in Syria.

A large number of Syrian families were either killed or forced to leave their homes due to the conflict. Since then, these families are taking shelter in neighbouring countries like Jordan.

Sonakshi, 30, on Monday took to Twitter to laud Priyanka’s work with Unicef.

What @priyankachopra is doing RIGHT now with @UNICEF is what we must all aspire to do in life – make a difference. #womanofsubstance — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 11, 2017

Priyanka also shared a series of photographs of herself, where she is seen spending time with the families of the affected.

On the acting front, Sonakshi will next be seen in Ittefaq, directed by Abhay Chopra. The film is an adaptation of the similarly titled 1969 film. Sonakshi Sinha, who has completed seven years of her journey in Hindi filmdom, says all the love and affection from her fans make her feel that she can go on for the next seven decades to come.The actress on Sunday took to twitter to thank Salman, Azbaaz Khan and Abhinav Kashyap for the film.”Seven years of Dabangg (equals to) Seven years of Sonakshi! Thank

“Seven years of Dabangg (equals to) Seven years of Sonakshi! Thank you Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Abhinav Kashyap for this and all that followed,” Sonakshi tweeted. The Rowdy Rathore actress also thanked her fans for all the love.

“And thank you all for the wishes and love that’s been pouring in! You make me feel like I can go on for 70 more years. Seven years of Sonakshi,” she added.