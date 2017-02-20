Sonakshi Sinha Begins Shooting For Ittefaq Remake

Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Ittefaq shooting had already started and now Sonakshi too has joined the shoot. The film which is a remake of 1969 film directed by Yash Chopra by the same name is also being helmed by the late director’s nephew Abhay Chopra.

Excited about starting her new project, Sonakshi tweeted a picture from the sets with the clap board that announces the shooting date.

This is the first time she will be seen working with Sidharth Malhotra. The remake will have a different climax, since it being a murder mystery, the suspense needs to be maintained.

German cinematographer Michael Luka is working on this film. The film is being produced by Dharma Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment.