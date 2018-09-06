Sohum Shah’s Vintage Look From Tumbbad Intrigues To Witness The Interesting Genre!

The teaser of Tumbbad features versatile actor Sohum Shah in a never seen before avatar. The actor has opted for a vintage look tracing the pre Independence era of 30s and 40s in Maharashtra.

The actor is seen donning the typical attire worn by Konkanasth Brahmans in Maharashtra, grabbing the essence of the character. With quintessential earpiece and a moustache, Sohum Shah added details to his character adding to the interests of the audience.

Showcasing the quintessential tools and vehicles in the Pre Independence era, the teaser pleased the audience with an interesting mixture of mythology and horror leaving everyone with a spine-chilling experience.

The teaser hinted at glimpses from the local small towns in Maharashtra taking the audience back to the Pre Independence era, creating interests amongst the audience.

Giving glimpses of fantasy, action, frights, and scares, Aanand L Rai’s Tumbbad is a thrilling rollercoaster ride that questions the roots of human greed while providing entertainment of the purest kind.

Touted to be a visually stunning film, Tumbbad has been receiving accolades even before the release of the film.

The much ambitious project has been a six long year roller coaster ride for Sohum Shah while Aanand L Rai defines the film as a genre-defining film.

Tumbbad is an Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s presentation and a Little Town Films production in association with Colour a Yellow Productions. Co-produced by Filmi Väst and Filmgate Films. Tumbbad is set to release on 12th October 2018.