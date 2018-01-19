Soha Ali Khan Reveals Why She & Saif Are Worried Of Taimur Getting Too Closer To Inaaya

Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan’s star-kid Taimur Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu’s little angel Inaaya are blood cousins but their parents are afraid of them being close to each other. Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are passing tips to each other for healthier parenting.

Soha Ali Khan was quoted by India.com where she revealed the reason of this worry, “Taimur is at an age where he wants to explore everything. He is now able to hold things, his grip is getting stronger. He is also into snatching things and throwing them away. Inaaya is too small now and so we are constantly scared to have them too close to each other. Especially Bhai (Saif) gets really worried whenever Taimur tries to get closer to where Inaaya is.”

She also talked about how bhai-Saif & bhabhi-Bebo have been helping her & Kunal with some parenting tips, “Taimur and Inaaya are both kids, just a few months apart from each other so it really helps to observe Taimur, follow his growth, the changes and milestones in his life and be more aware and prepared while raising Inaaya. Bhai and Kareena both help Kunal and me with handy tips from time to time, which is a blessing when you are a new, first time parent.”

Siblings having less age gap behave differently than those who have age gap, talking about the same Soha further added “Bhai and I have an 8-year age difference. But Taimur and Inaaya will only have a year’s. I hope they grow fond of each other as they grow up, become best friends. Of course, Taimur is a little older so he will always be the elder brother to Inaaya, protective about her.”