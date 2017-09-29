The lovebirds Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu have been blessed with a baby girl on this auspicious occasion of Dussehra. It’s double the treat for Kunal Kemmu as his upcoming Golmaal Again will release next month.

And like a good father, Kunal Kemmu is set to take leave to be there for his child.

“I will take some time off. A little bit of leave is very important, otherwise I will be in trouble later. I really want to because I want to spend time with the baby,” said Kunal.

“I don’t think we will have very rigorous schedule to promote the film (Golmaal Again), and then we will watch Golmaal together. It will hopefully be the baby’s first film,” he added.

His co-star Tusshar Kapoor was accompanied by his son Laksshya. Any tips from him?

“I asked him ‘How is it to be a father?’ If you see Tusshar now, he has become way more mature and he’s so much more ‘shaant’ (calm). He loves his kid. He spends so much of time with him. And it’s been baby galore. Saif (Ali Khan) had a baby and so many of my other friends. So, I had some pressure,” said the actor, who looked like he was working hard on his fitness as well.

“I’ve always liked being fit and working out. Luckily, it goes with this film as well. It’s not that I am specifically training for this film,” he added.

When he is not shooting, it’s the toughest time to be disciplined.

“Because you wake up when you want to wake up and then you don’t want to go to the gym thinking about the heavy traffic. You end up watching TV at home. Also, it is easier to be disciplined outside Mumbai because we (team) have one address – the hotel. The gym is right there, we all go to set together so, it’s easier,” he said.