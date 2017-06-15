Sofia Hayat Blocks Ex-Boyfriend Rohit Sharma On Twitter!

Bollywood & Cricket have always been a killer combo. While not all relationships in the showbiz materialize, a few of them surely make up for interesting headlines, pretty much like this one. British-Indian model Sofia Hayat is known for coming up with the weirdest of things. After her stint as a nun, she recently tied the knot with Vlad Stanescu.

In her newest quest for some publicity, she took to Twitter to block her ex-boyfriend, Indian Cricketer Rohit Sharma, that too nearly five years post their break-up.

She posted a picture of Rohit’s account with the ‘Block’ option popping up and wrote, ‘So I had to block him in the end..”

It is the same platform, where she had earlier announced her break-up in 2012. She has tweeted then, “Ok let’s put the rumours to end..yes I dated rohit sharma.. now it’s over.. I wouldn’t date him again..this time I’m looking for a gentleman.”

Considering both parted ways five years ago and are now married to their respective partners, this move of Hayat seems like a desperate attempt at making the news.

Sharma is currently in England, playing for the ICC Champions Trophy. He tied the knot with Ritika Sajdeh in 2015.

Hayat on the other hand is popular for her stint in Bigg Boss. Recently, the model posted an intimate video with her husband on Instagram to prove a point that ‘intimacy is sacred’.

She further stated in the caption, “Those who think this is wrong..have not been taught about love and intimacy and therefore only recognize sex. If intimacy and connection and deep respect were taught as a prerequisite to love making.”

This music video posted by her on YouTube and Instagram has her singing Om Shanti Om.