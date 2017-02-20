Cute is a word which commonly describes the actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Hence it’s needless to say that their jodi is a supercute one! The two actors will next be seen together in their upcoming romantic comedy flick Badrinath Ki Dulhania.


Filmfare magazine featured the cute on-screen couple on its cover ahead of the film’s release. While Varun looks hot with the buttons of his denim shirt opened, Alia looks bright in a red jacket and crop top. She also sports a bow headband!

Check out the cover right here:

Alia-Varun on Filmfare cover is the cutest thing you’ll see today!

Alia and Varun are presently in Jaipur to promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan is slated to hit theatres on 10th March.

