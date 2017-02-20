Alia-Varun on Filmfare cover is the cutest thing you’ll see today!

Cute is a word which commonly describes the actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Hence it’s needless to say that their jodi is a supercute one! The two actors will next be seen together in their upcoming romantic comedy flick Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Filmfare magazine featured the cute on-screen couple on its cover ahead of the film’s release. While Varun looks hot with the buttons of his denim shirt opened, Alia looks bright in a red jacket and crop top. She also sports a bow headband!

Check out the cover right here:

Alia and Varun are presently in Jaipur to promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan is slated to hit theatres on 10th March.