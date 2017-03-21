Actress Anushka Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming romantic comedy drama Phillauri. The 28-year old actress along with her co-star Diljit Dosanjh is promoting the film in full swing across the country.

We recently spotted them on Airport and what caught our attention was Anushka printed ‘Phillauri’ on her shoes and flaunted it, while paparazzi clicked her.

Check out her cool pictures here:

The unique social media strategy of Phillauri – ‘Shashi Was There’ has received very well among the audiences especially by the youth.

Phillauri is Anushka Sharma’s second venture as a producer after NH10.

The actress also shared her experience about being a producer and the risks surrounding it by saying, “I know being a producer is risky business, but what is not risky? Even when you act in a film it’s risky, because you don’t know what its fate will be. I don’t work with fear, I work with conviction.”

The film is set to hit the screens on March 24. Shot extensively in Punjab, the film also features Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada in key roles.

Phillauri is directed by debutante Anshai Lal and is jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films – Anushka’s production banner with brother Karnesh Sharma.