Priyanka Chopra has been setting new fashion trends with her choice of outfits for the red carpets. Whether it be her most Googled Oscar special white gown or the red stunning gown at the Emmys, Priyanka knows how to nail her presence every time she walks the red carpet at an event.

The actress recently hit the carpet at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday in New York City. PeeCee turned heads in a sexy Micheal Kors black dress.

Here are some stunning pictures of Priyanka Chopra:

She brought sexy back in a black gown with a plunging neckline and a belt cinched at the waist along with black heels. She completed her look with a side parting and sleek ponytail and round sunglasses. She looked stunning by keeping the makeup game to the point, courtesy fashion stylist Cristina Ehrlich and makeup by Yumi Mori and hairdo by Lacy Redway.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share some photos from the event.

And she continues to twirl… #cfda @michaelkors A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 5, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

The first photo features her with designer Michael Kors and Priyanka is seen flaunting her badass look. Later, she went on to pose with Elizabeth Hammer, Armie Hammer too. The squad slayed in black at the event,

Priyanka also shared a Boomerang video of herself doing the trademark twirl that she has perfected over time.

Earlier, Priyanka was spotted at an event with Nicole Kidman, Kendall Jenner, Keri Russell and Kate Mara. She was seen twinning with Nicole. The actress had a great time catching up with these beauties.

Priyanka will soon be making her way back to India for a short trip before returning to the US for the third season of the TV show Quantico. Her Hollywood debut film Baywatch might not have done wonders at the box office but has gained PeeCee lot of appreciation for her choice and acting skills.

Go, Girl!