Anil Kapoor along with his nephew and co-star Arjun Kapoor were on the sets of popular comedy soap Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to promote their forthcoming film Mubarakan.

The romantic comedy features Arjun in a double role of that of Karanveer Singh and Charanveer Singh while Anil plays a sardar, Kartar Singh. The actors had super fun on the sets of the show and we have proof!

In sync with Anees Bazmee’s blockbuster entertainers like Ready, Singh is King, No Entry, Welcome and Welcome Back, his latest directorial Mubarakan proves to be a laughter riot. The film’s story revolves around Karan and Charan Singh, who are identical twins. Through a twist of fate, they end up becoming cousins. One brought up in Chandigarh and the other in London, they are as different as brothers can be. The fun starts when their families start searching for a bride for the each of them, unknown to the fact that they already have girlfriends.

Speaking about the film, Anil said, “Mubarakan is a family film. Arjun, Ileana and Athiya are doing some mad things and confusion in the film. So it is going to get appreciated by the youth and because of the youth will have to watch me as well.”

Anil, who essays the role of Kartar Singh helps his nephews find a way out of this situation, but not without causing ripples that are bound to leave you in splits. The main protagonist is Arjun Kapoor. Actresses Ileana D’cruz and Athiya Shetty who play love interests to Karan and Charan further add the glamour quotient to Anees Bazmee entertainer. Mubarakan is slated to release on 28th July.