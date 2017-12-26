Jacqueline Fernandez' unique Christmas celebration with NGO kids

It was the first time Jacqueline Fernandez was away from her family on Christmas and the actress celebrated it in a unique way.

The Race 3 actress took off some time from her busy schedule to celebrate Christmas with kids from RPG Foundation’s ‘Pehlay Akshar’ Programme.

Jacqueline had an extensive interactive session with the kids wherein she spoke about how important education is and how we should recycle the waste and use it in different ways.

Jacqueline further indulged in an activity called ‘Best of Waste’ along with the kids. The activity was about creating Christmas decorations from waste materials.

The Judwaa 2 actress went across the room and helped each kid in making the Christmas decorations out of waste. Post the activity, Jacqueline along with the kids danced on her chartbuster song Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan.

Jacqueline clicked pictures with the kids and gave autographs on the Christmas decorations the kids made out of waste.

Jacqueline posted a few pictures on her Instagram from the NGO visit and expressed her joy to celebrate Christmas with the NGO kids. She further added “thanks for being my home away from home today”

Jacqueline will be celebrating the new year with her family at a secret destination this year.

Post her mini vacation she would resume shooting for Race 3 with Salman Khan as she gears up for ‘Drive‘ and ‘Race 3‘ in 2018