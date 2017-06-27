Badrinath Ki Dulhania stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt graced the launch of a song from Marathi film Bhikari. Both the actors chose to flaunt their desi avatars at the event.

While Varun sported an off-white jacket over a white kurta and purple pants, Alia sported an embroidered peach coloured full-length front slit kameez and grey pants.

Check out their exclusive photos from the event:

Marathi film Bhikari has been directed by ace Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya and produced by him along with Sharad Devram Shelar. It stars Swwapnil Joshi, Rucha Inamdar and Sayaji Shinde among others.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in director Ayan Mukerji’s superhero film Dragon, which will star her alongside Ranbir Kapoor. This is the first time the two actors will share screen space with each other. While Alia is working with director Ayan Mukerji for the first time, Ranbir has previously worked with him in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Wake Up Sid (2009).

There are reports that Ayan might make a trilogy of Dragon, which will star Ranbir as a superhero. Although, according to lead actress Alia Bhatt, Dragon is not a typical superhero film. Talking to a leading daily, the actress said that Dragon is more of a science fiction or supernatural drama involving a lot of action. Amitabh Bachchan will reportedly play a pivotal role in the film.

Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, will be seen in his father David Dhawan’s film Judwaa 2, which is a remake of the 1997 film Judwaa, which starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. Judwaa 2 has Varun Dhawan playing the two male leads in a double role while the female leads are being essayed by Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. Judwaa 2 releases on 29th September.