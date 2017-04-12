What’s brewing between Sushant Singh Rajput and his Raabta co-star, Kriti Sanon? Well, the duo may have denied being in a relationship but their pictures together, certainly tell a different story.

The M S Dhoni star, brought himself a swanky car recently and decided to take his alleged lady love, Kriti Sanon on a drive. Fortunately for paparazzi, the duo were snapped on their romantic getaway. Thanks to the recent success of his film, the actor gifted himself a 1.5 crore worth Maserati Quattroporte.

The duo were snapped driving on the streets of Mumbai with Kriti in the seat next to Sushant. While they have managed to keep their relationship under wraps for quite some time now, their frequent outings have said otherwise. They even spent their New Year together in London. Buzz is, that it is Sushant’s close proximity to his Raabta co-star that led to a split between him and his ex girlfriend, TV star Ankita Lokhande.

Check out the pictures here:

1 of 6

We recently saw the first look of his next, titled Romeo Akbar Walter. The first look poster featured him giving an intense look.

Sushant has also bagged a franchise film to be produced by Dharma Productions. It is being helmed by Dostana director, Tarun Mansukhani. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez in a key role and has been titled as Drive.

Kriti on the other hand was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale and will be next seen in two films this summer which are Raabta along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Bareilly ki Barfi with Ayushmann Khurrana. There were reports that she was being considered for a role in Aamir Khan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan but looks like she will have to fight it out with Katrina Kaif to bag the role since the latter too is being considered for the same film.