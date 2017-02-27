#JudengeLadengeJeetenge was the hashtag for Sunday evening in Mumbai as Bollywood celebs walked the ramp for kids with cancer, a charitable event organised by Fevicol and Cancer Patients Aid Association. Gracing the ramp for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla were Sonali Bendre and Sussanne Khan who looked ethereal in Black outfits with golden embroidery. The ravishing Sonali, who stole millions of hearts in her heydays, once again proved that age is just a number! Models also walked the ramp in colourful outfits created by the celebrated designers.

Marathi film actress Priya Bapat also graced the event and walked the ramp for celebrity designer Shaina NC. Priya looked Goddess personified in a white and silver saree. Walking the ramp for Shaina NC’s Golden Thimble boutique, were actress Tara Sharma and entrepreneur Preeti Thaker Arora among others. Tara looked bright and beautiful in a yellow and golden saree, which she teamed up with heavy jewellery.