Priyanka Chopra has started shooting for her upcoming Hollywood flick! The film, a romantic-comedy is titled Isn’t It Romantic?. Priyanka stars alongside American actor Adam DeVine in the movie. We caught hold of some amazing stills from the sets of the movie and we can’t stop staring at PeeCee who looks super-hot in a pink cold shoulder dress!

The actors were spotted shooting this week at New York City’s Central Park and the shutterbugs didn’t let go of this opportunity to click photos from the shoot!

From what we could gather from the photos of the shoot, the scene involves Priyanka’s character getting choked while Adam is trying to help her recover. Adam is seen holding his co-star from the back while she gasps for breath.

PeeCee’s fans may not like to see her in this damsel in distress avatar, but an actor must abide by the script! However, PeeCee in this pink cold shoulder dress is surely a visual treat and her super-hot look may make your heart skip a beat or two! Don’t fail to notice her matching sling bag and stilettos!

The rom-com directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson also stars Australian actors Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson. Wilson stars as Natalie alongside Liam Hemsworth as Blake, a handsome client; Adam Devine, as her earnest best friend, Josh; and Priyanka Chopra as yoga ambassador Isabella. The film is scheduled to hit theatres right on Valentine’s Day 2019!

Priyanka Chopra, who made her Hollywood debut with Baywatch, is also currently shooting for another Holly film titled A Kid Like Jake. The film is based on the play written by Daniel Pearle, which tells the story of a young four-year-old boy, Jake who appears to favour Cinderella dresses and toys for girls. His parents hope to get him into an elite, New York City private school but can’t afford the hefty price tag. The school’s director encourages them to play up their son’s interest in feminine things in hopes to land a scholarship.