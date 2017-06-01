Akshay Kumar again proves with his looks why he is the coolest Dad in our Bollywood industry. We spotted him along with his son, nailing the coolest airport dressing sense!

Akshay Kumar was spotted with his son –Aarav at the airport last night. Akki was seen wearing a Blue Onese which only few celebrities dare wearing in public. It seems Akshay Kumar loves breaking the stereotypes! And his usual one rolled up leg trouser just made him look more stylish.

1 of 6

Aarav, who has grown tall and handsome just like his father, looked not less cool than Akki. Aarav was wearing a long summer asymmetrical jacket which he teamed it up with black t-shirt and denims. The younger Khiladi was also wearing a NY Badge cap.

These pictures prove definitely no one can beat this Father –Son Jodi in dressing sense.

Trending :

Akki Kumar looked in chilled out mood with his son.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 had a magnificent response to the television premiere recently and it has garnered the highest TV rating points for a Hindi film premiere. With this the Fox Star Studios production also beat the TV ratings generated by Sultan, The Jungle Book, Kaabil and Dishoom!

Akshay is now shooting for his upcoming film Padman which is being produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna. Also, we will get to see the trailer of his next, Toilet Ek Prem Katha soon as it will be releasing on 11th June. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar along with him. He recently even met with PM Narendra Modi to discuss this film since it deals with the Swacch Bharat campaign introduced by the PM.

Stay tuned for more updates on Akshay Kumar here.