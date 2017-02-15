Valentine’s Day is an occasion which no celebrity would like to miss. Each celeb made sure to celebrate the day in style!

While Karan Johar partied hard with B-Town actors and filmmakers, Varun Dhawan was snapped by shutterbugs while secretly leaving a Bandra restaurant with his rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

We spotted more two celeb couples who went on Valentine’s special dinner together!

On Tuesday evening, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were snapped while leaving a restaurant and getting into their car. They were followed by another star couple, Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol.

Their friendship dates back to 1995 when Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna made their Bollywood debut together with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Barsaat.