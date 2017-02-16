Snapped: Akshay Kumar On The Sets Of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Akshay Kumar is a busy man. If 2016 witnessed four Akshay Kumar starrer films, Airlift, Rustom, Housefull 3 and Dishoom (where he did a cameo), 2017 is no less. One of his big releases this year is Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which is reportedly a satire on PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

The film directed by Shree Narayan Singh and co-produced by Neeraj Pandey and Viacom 18, also stars actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Sana Khan. The actors are presently shooting in Mathura and its neighboring areas.

Here are some stills fresh from the film’s set:

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is expected to hit theatres in June.