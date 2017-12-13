SMOKING HOT!! Kareena Kapoor Khan Will Make Your Jaw Drop In This Dress

The hottest mommy in town Kareena Kapoor Khan only seems to be getting younger day by day. The actress was recently spotted at Taj Lands End. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan were clicked walking hand-in-hand at Soha Ali Khan’s book (The Perils of Being Moderately Famous) launch organized at the hotel.

The best part was that the actress was spotted in Red Hot dress by Bibhu Mohapatra. Embellished with sequin, a front cut-out design along with a broad waistband detailing, which beautifully breaks the monotony of the outfit.

Her light colored lipstick with strappy black heels looked perfect with the dress. No wonder Kareena pulled it off like a pro. Although Kareena has been away from the big screen for quite some time, there has never been any dip in her popularity. She remained in news for one reason or the other. She was also one of the few Bollywood actresses who dared to flaunt their fully-grown baby bump on ramps.

Kareena kapoor khan X @bibhumohapatra at Soha ali khan book launch event today assisted by @karishmashaikhh make up by @subbu28 hair by @bbhiral image by the my amazing @thehouseofpixels team! Managed by @poonamdamania A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Dec 12, 2017 at 7:10am PST

Bebo will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding Kareena Kapoor is busy wrapping her first venture with Sonam Kapoor titled Veere Di Wedding. which is directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the women-oriented film also features Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.