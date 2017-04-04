Salman Khan is all set to enthrall his fans worldwide with the much-awaited Da Bangg Tour! Joining him in this extravaganza will be Bollywood stars Bipasha Basu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Deva, Badshah, Daisy Shah, Tamannaah Bhatia, TV host Maniesh Paul and others.

Salman’s Kick co-star Jacqueline will reportedly have a special appearance on stage during one of his performances. The stars will rock the dance floor in Kuala Lumpur on 14th April, in Hong Kong on the 16th and in New Zealand & Auckland on 21st April 2017. The Dabangg Khan shared teasers of his upcoming tour on Twitter, which have already taken his fans across the globe into frenzy!

Take a look:

Maniesh Paul, who is known for his wit and comic timing, will be testing his vocal skills for the first time as he gears up to rap in Hindi for the world tour! The television host is working on the lyrics of the rap which he will be performing on stage.

A source revealed, “Maniesh is quite excited about the rap. He is already in the process of writing the fun track which he will be performing live on stage for the first time.”

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Maniesh said, “I’ve been writing many songs since I was in college, and I finally have the opportunity to perform one. What else could be better than a global platform like the Da Bang tour!”

Seems the excitement meter is soaring high!

Reports suggest that Salman’s No-Entry actress Bipasha Basu, who is accompanied by her husband Karan Singh Grover on every international assignment ever since their ‘monkey-wedding’ in April last year, has been strictly advised by the superstar’s team to join the tour without him!

Check out the 2nd teaser here:

Get Ready Malaysia for Da Bangg Tour of the year . #Dabangtourmalaysia #DabangKL pic.twitter.com/uBtCiyHTgE — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 3, 2017

We can’t wait to catch a glimpse of the stars together on stage! How excited are you to be a part of the show? Do share your comments below!