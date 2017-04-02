Rana Daggubati as King Bhallaladeva’s brand new smashing poster from the upcoming magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion has been released by its makers.

Karan Johar tweeted – Presenting #Bhallaladeva from #baahubali2 @RanaDaggubati @ssrajamouli …the epic releases 28th of April at a theatre near you!!!!!

Check out the poster right here –

Rana Daggubati, who started his acting career with the 2010 Telugu film “Leader”, says it is a great time to be a part of the film industry right now.

“Seven years ago when I started as a film actor, I did my first film in Telugu, second in Hindi and then did a cameo in a Tamil film. I was hoping that at some point of my life there will be cinema that will break these barriers,” Rana told reporters at the launch of “The Rise of Sivagami”, a prequel to the blockbuster “Baahubali”, on Friday.

Then filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus “Baahubali” came to him. He played King Bhallaladeva in the film, which released across the world in different languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, and minted over Rs 600 crore worldwide.

“I am sure there will be many more films that will continue to break these barriers. It’s a great time to be in movies right now,” he said.

“It (King Bhallaladeva) is one of the finest characters ever written. In seven years of my film career, I was part of ‘Baahubali’ for five years so, most of what I know is through this film,” he said.

The big April release is one of the most awaited films of the year. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty in lead roles, the film will finally solve the mystery of ‘Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?’.

The film will release worldwide in IMAX on April 28.