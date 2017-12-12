Singer Turned Actor Diljit Dosanjh: I Have Made A Song Which Has References To Kylie

After the success of Udta Punjab and Phillauri, Diljit Dosanjh is shooting for his third Hindi film, Shaad Ali’s Soorma, in Chandigarh. He plays the character of field hockey player and ex-Indian team captain Sandeep Singh. While talking to Mumbai Mirror he admits to never having played hockey or for that matter any sport earlier and was always only interested in music.

“I only took part in a 400-metre race once, which is why when Soorma came to me I wasn’t keen as other films on hockey are being made as well. But it was pointed out to me that this was Sandeep paaji’s biopic and since I knew a little about his life, I read the script and was instantly convinced it would make for a good film. Diljit also spoke about his coach-cum-role model. I have learnt a lot from Sandeep paaji and his older brother Bikramjeet who’s always on the set to guide us, including his famous drag flicks.”

On being asked if he liked acting in movies he revealed that he enjoys making music more than acting as he has more control there. “After Ikk Kudi in Udta Punjab, you’ll hear me sing in Soorma too. Gulzar saab has written the lyrics of this Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy composition.”

Trending

Meanwhile, he will be back for the second season of the singing reality show Rising Star with Monali Thakur and Shankar Mahadevan. “The contestants are really brave; I don’t know how I could have dealt with the disappointment of being eliminated. But I can empathise with those whose families can’t understand why they’d want to pursue music professionally. My family was clueless about my interest in music and my father learnt about my first album from the villagers,” he reminisces with a smile.

The Phillauri actor is a huge fan of the reality TV star Kylie Jenner and often writes to her on her Instagram page. When asked about Kylie Jenner he revealed at the end of the interview that“I have made a song which has references to Kylie, it releases in January.”And signed off the interview after making this confession.